Long, George O. BALLSTON SPA George O. Long, 77, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was born in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada on July 3, 1942, to George and Mary Long, and moved to New York as a child. George worked for American Airlines for many years and was well loved by the people around him. A lifelong Dodgers fan, he enjoyed baseball, travel, music and gardening, but most of all he was a dedicated father and family man. George is survived by his sons, George Long and John Long; sisters, Colleen Devereux and Barbara McHugh; and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be missed and never forgotten! A celebration of George's life will be held at a later date. Online remembrances may be made at armerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 28, 2020.