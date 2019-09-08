Ovigian, George RICHMOND, Va. George Ovigian, born in Troy, passed away quietly on September 6, 2019, at the age of 97. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Servart Ovigian; his son, George Ovigian Jr.; his grandson, George Ara Ovigian; his nephew, Barkev Ben Baronian; and his great-nephew, John Baronian Jr. He is survived by his granddaughter, Melissa Clark (Dallas); three great-grandchildren, Grant, Max, and Halla; his nephews, John Baronian and Sam Baronian (Liz); and his nieces, Michele Bektimerian Feldman (Richard); and Dale Ford Baronian He also leaves behind six great-nieces and nephews; nine great-great-nieces and nephews; and one great-great-great-nephew. George was a proud veteran of World War II. He was in the Army Specialized Training Program and quickly promoted to sergeant. He was then promoted to Tec 4 dealing with intelligence and operations. He graduated from Siena College in Loudonville and went on to become manager of employee benefits with General Electric for 40 years. He was very proud of his Armenian heritage and was an active member of St. James Armenian Church. He enjoyed being with family and friends, spending time on his boat, and traveling with his wife. He was an excellent pen and pencil artist. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. with a prayer service at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, at Bliley's Funeral Homes - Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. Following will be a private graveside service for family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James Armenian Church, 834 Pepper Ave., Richmond, VA, 23226 or Holy Cross Armenian Church, 255 Spring Ave., Troy, NY, 12180.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 8, 2019