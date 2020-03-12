|
Basher, George P. EAST GREENBUSH George P. Basher, 73 of East Greenbush, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Albany Memorial Hospital. George was born on January 28, 1947, in Lackawanna, N.Y., the son of Willard and Genevieve (Davis) Basher. George earned his degree from Alfred University in 1969 while attending ROTC and then proudly served in the Army during the Vietnam war. After his discharge in 1971, George returned to the family business Fayette Wood Products in Brant, N.Y., but in 1995 left to work for other wood working companies. Later George accepted the job as state director of veterans affairs where he served until 2007. He then worked for the V.A. in Albany, and lastly as the CEO for Loyola Recovery Foundation for veterans in Pittsford. Survivors include his beloved wife of 50 years, Karen L. Basher, his college sweetheart; and his brothers, Richard (Anne) Basher, and Edward Hayes. Friends are invited to attend his calling hours from 4 - 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. The funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the funeral home. Burial with honors will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery on Friday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in George's name to The American Legion Melvin Roads Post 1231.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 12, 2020