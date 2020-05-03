Yetto, George P. HALFMOON George P. Yetto, 66 of Halfmoon, passed away at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was born in Troy and was the son of the late Joseph and Ardella Huntsinger Yetto. He worked at Momentum Solutions in Waterford for many years. Husband of Debra Yetto of Halfmoon; father of Michelle Russo (Jeffrey Caplan), Christi Yetto, Amy Dowd and Russell (Nicole) Yetto; and stepchildren, Colleen McMorland and Andrew Clancy; grandfather of Mark Daigneault Jr., Anthony Russo, Ryan Russo, Emmett Nichols, John Waterson and Elyssa Abbott; step-grandfather of Alissa and K.K.; great-grandfather of Aedan and Noah; and brother of Daniel, Peter, Joseph, Eugene, Josie Woodard, Leona Dudwoire and the late Mary, Bonnie, Linda and Peggy. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends who wish to remember George in a special way may donate to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110 in George's memory. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 3, 2020.