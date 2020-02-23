Costello, George R. NORTH PORT, Fla. George R. Costello of North Port, Fla., born on November 14, 1932, passed away on February 18, 2020, after a brief illness at Port Charlotte Hospice House. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Julia (DeFelice) (Malm); one sister, Anne Misek of Vero Beach, Fla.; two daughters, Lori Cruisce (James) of Wyantskill, and Risa Falvo of Westport, Mass.; stepson, Jason DeFelice (Kristi) of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; loving grandchildren, Meghan Falvo, Nicholas and Jullian Cruisce, Jayce and Sloan Defelice. Services will be held in the Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, at a later date to be announced.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 23, 2020