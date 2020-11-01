Leonard, George R. CASTLETON George R. Leonard, 92 of Castleton, N.Y., passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020. George is predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Rose; daughters, Linda Leonard, Gloria Miller; son-in-laws, Michael K. Britt and Robert Dudley; sisters, Jean Schroeder and Winfred Leonard; brothers, Robert (Lucille) and Gordon Leonard. He is survived by his daughters, Patti Miller, Diane Leonard (Rick), Donna Britt, Chrissy Peter (Chris), Lisa Cecala; son-in-law, Ronnie Miller; brother-in-law, Frank Davidson (Judy); and sister-in-law, Diane Leonard. He enjoyed his nine grandchildren: Allison, Jesse, Samantha, Jamie, Paul, Nicole, Jason, Rick and Andrea; and his ten great-grandchildren: Charlotte, Mila, Max, Molly, Ryder, Emma, Jack, Trevor, Cody and Aidan. George served in the U.S. Navy. He was employed at International Harvester and was Town of Schodack highway superintendent. He also ran the Leonard Brothers Mobil Station in Castleton with his brother Gordon "Red". He was a life member of the Castleton Fire Company and held the position of chief at one time. He enjoyed mowing his lawn, watching the Yankees, car racing, and playing Euchre with his brothers and friends. He was an avid "do it yourselfer" and was a stockcar driver in his younger days. Calling hours will be Monday, November 2, from 3-6 p.m. at Ray Funeral Home in Castleton. There will be pandemic restrictions in place (masks and social distancing are required). There will be a private family burial in Horizon View Cemetery on Tuesday, November 3 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Castleton Ambulance Squad in his memory.