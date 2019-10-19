HILLJE George Robert "Bobby" Jr. Bobby, a day doesn't go by without us reminiscing about all the fun times we shared as a family. The vacations in Rhode Island at the ocean and camping in the beautiful Adirondacks are memories we will always cherish. Your mother and I were blessed having you as our child, so loving, forgiving, kind beyond anything anyone could ever expect, and your steadfast belief that no one should pass judgement on another. A son who put his arms around his mother while telling her that she was the best mom anyone could ever have. We will always remember our son and brother Bobby. We Love You, Dad, Linda, Scott
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019