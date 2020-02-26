George Ryan

Ryan, George VALLEY CITY, N.D. George Ryan, age 64, died February 20, 2020. George was born on March 1, 1955 to Kevin and Margaret (Mahar) Ryan in Albany. He served in the Navy from 1974 to 1994. He is survived by his wife Eileen; six children; and four brothers, Henry Homitz of Show Low, Ariz., Michael (Terry) Ryan of Watervliet, Patrick (Margaret) Ryan of Loudonville, William Ryan of Watervliet; nine grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. His parents Kevin and Margaret Ryan; brother Kevin; and sister-in-law Joanne Ryan all predeceased him. Funeral arrangements by the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home of Valley City, N.D. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 26, 2020
