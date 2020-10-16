Salisbury, George Jr. VICTORVILLE, Calif. George Salisbury Jr., 91, died on September 25, 2020, in Victorville, Calif. George was preceded in death by his parents, Aartje and George Sr.; his first wife Marcia; and sister Joyce. He is survived by his wife Lorraine; son Scott (Ruth); sister Shirley; sister-in-law Rosalie; cousin Arline; three grandchildren, four great-grandsons, three stepchildren, two step-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He will be greatly missed by so many who were lucky enough to know him. Services are private.