Salisbury, George Jr. VICTORVILLE, Calif. George Salisbury Jr., 91, died on September 25, 2020, in Victorville, Calif. George was preceded in death by his parents, Aartje and George Sr.; his first wife Marcia; and sister Joyce. He is survived by his wife Lorraine; son Scott (Ruth); sister Shirley; sister-in-law Rosalie; cousin Arline; three grandchildren, four great-grandsons, three stepchildren, two step-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He will be greatly missed by so many who were lucky enough to know him. Services are private.




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
