Baldwin, George T. Jr. WYNANTSKILL George T. Baldwin, Jr., 62, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Born in Troy, he was the son of George T. Baldwin, Sr. and Della Gregware Redden and the loving husband to Jean Pascucci Baldwin. He graduated from Averill Park High School, and was a proud member of the Laborers' Local #190, retiring in 2019. George was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed NASCAR, and tending to his vegetable garden. George also loved riding and working on motorcycles. But spending time with his grandchildren brought him the most joy. In addition to his wife Jean, he is survived by his children, Michael T. Baldwin of Troy and Erica R. Kenyon (Jason) of Troy; his grandchildren, Aubrey, Parker, and Connor Kenyon; his siblings, Darryl Baldwin (Dawn) of Troy, Rachel Baldwin of Rensselaer, and Bruce Baldwin (Carmen) of Westbrook, Maine. He was predeceased by his mother, father and sister Melody Walters. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public calling hours and services will be private. A celebration of his life will be held in June. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA. 02241 or to the American Legion Post 1489 111 Main Avenue, Wynantskill, NY 12198. Please visit www.wynantskillfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 22, 2020