George T. Dewing
1943 - 2020
Dewing, George T. SCOTIA George Thomas Dewing, 76, passed away into the arms of our Lord on Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Grand at Guilderland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born on December 9, 1943, in Cambridge, Mass., he was the son of the late George E. and Mildred F. (Dowling) Dewing. George grew up in Cambridge, Mass. and loved the Boston Red Sox often remembering watching his favorite player, Ted Williams, play. He was also a fan of the New England Patriots. George was always happiest when listening to Motown music. George attended Cambridge-Rindge High School. He worked at Aberdeen Proving Ground, as a metallurgist for the Department of the Army until he retired. George often spoke proudly of the sobriety that he embraced for more than 34 years and was involved in the Southie AA network. He greatly missed the company of his pooch, Sailor, after his health began to fail him. George was predeceased by his brother, Paul Dewing; and by his daughter, Christine Dewing. Surviving family members include his siblings, Tucker Dewing, Charles Dewing, Robert Dewing, Doris Dewing, Carol Dewing-Covell, Linda Bramble and Janet Pacheco; his sons, George T. (Pam) Joslin and John W. (Dorothy) Joslin, both of Brockton, Mass.; and daughters, Jennifer A. (Edward) Munger of Schenectady and Sandra Dewing of Somerville, Mass., as well as many nieces and nephews. There will be no services at this time. To leave a message of condolence for the family visit www.CannonFuneral.com




Published in Albany Times Union on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
(518) 869-1005
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 entries
RIP George
Linda
I will forever miss you my friend. I still think you will call me on the phone and have our daily chat. I'm happy to have had you in my life even though our time together was cut short. My condolences to the Dewing family.
All my love, Olga
Olga Pallotolo
Rest in peace, George
Ed Munger
Family
