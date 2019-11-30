Matthews, George T. ALBANY George T. Matthews, age 88, a Glenmont resident for 60 years passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehab Center surrounded by his daughters. Born and educated in Rensselaer, he was the son of the late Theodore J. and Ethel (Wilmont) Matthews. George was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He worked for the N.Y.S. Office of General Services for more than 40 years, upon retirement he and a fellow neighbor had a lawn business together for 10 years in the Bethlehem Area. George prided himself in being physically active; running, tennis and swimming at the Bethlehem town park. He enjoyed singing with his siblings; was a tenor with the Octavo Singers for more than 25 years, the College of St. Rose, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle and the Church of St. Vincent de Paul. George was a fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New York Knicks. He himself coached baseball and basketball for many years. George will be remembered for his quick wit and one liners by those who knew him. He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Patricia (Bigley) Matthews; and is survived by three daughters, Patricia Matthews Broughton (Chris) of Tucson, Ariz., Judith Carr (James) of Greenfield Center and Carol Perreault (Geoff) of Wilton; his sister, Emily Jordan of Rensselaer; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. George was predeceased by his siblings, Theodore, William and Sister Marie Matthews, RSM. A special thank you to all the medical staff over the years including St. Peter's Hospital, Home Instead, and Helping Hands of Delmar. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family Monday, December 2, from 9:30 a.m. in St. Vincent de Paul Church, 900 Madison Ave., Albany prior to his funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery, Glenmont. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019