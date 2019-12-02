George T. Matthews

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George T. Matthews.
Service Information
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
490 Delaware Avenue
Albany, NY
12209
(518)-463-1594
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
900 Madison Ave
Albany, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
900 Madison Ave
Albany, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Matthews, George T. ALBANY George T. Matthews, age 88, a Glenmont resident for 60 years, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehab Center surrounded by his daughters. Please notice that the day of the funeral has changed. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family Tuesday, December 3, from 9:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church 900 Madison Ave., Albany, prior to his funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery, Glenmont. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com

logo


logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 2, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.