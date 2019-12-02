Matthews, George T. ALBANY George T. Matthews, age 88, a Glenmont resident for 60 years, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehab Center surrounded by his daughters. Please notice that the day of the funeral has changed. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family Tuesday, December 3, from 9:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church 900 Madison Ave., Albany, prior to his funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery, Glenmont. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 2, 2019