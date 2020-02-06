Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third Street Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-3541 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 2416 - 7th Ave. Watervliet , NY View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 2416 - 7th Ave. Watervliet , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

McHarg, George T. COHOES George T. McHarg of Cohoes passed into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital surrounded by his loving family. George was born in Amsterdam, N.Y. and was the son of the late Ernest and Dorothy Baker; and loving and devoted husband of Jean C. Lagitch McHarg. George had been employed at the D & H Railroad as a yardman for 45 years. He enjoyed doing puzzles and trips to casinos and Las Vegas. George loved spending time at Grafton State Park, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. George served his country in the United States Army. In addition to his wife Jean, George is also survived by sons, George V. (Michele), Craig D., Timothy E., Bryan M. (Mary Anne), and Dennis J. (Tammy). George was the very proud grandfather of Timothy, Emily, Justyn, Zachary, Benjamin and Shane. George was predeceased by three brothers and two sisters. The McHarg family would like to give special thanks to the Samaritan Hospital ICU. The funeral service for George will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 2416 - 7th Ave., Watervliet. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the church from 9 - 10 a.m. Interment will be in Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in George's memory to the Rosewood Gardens Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 284 Troy Road, Rensselaer, NY, 12144.











