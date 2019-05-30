Green, George W. BILOXI, Miss. George W. Green, 78 of Biloxi, passed away suddenly on May 25, 2019. George was born in Albany on January 3, 1941, to Orville and Anna Green. He served four years in the United States Navy before beginning a career in the car hauling industry. He worked for Teamsters Local 294 for 31 years, 18 of which as a shop steward. Upon his retirement, he moved to Mississippi where he has resided for the last 19 years. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing and gambling (aka making many monetary donations to Treasure Bay Casino). He was also a longtime friend and fan of "The Killer" Jerry Lee Lewis. He left a lasting impression on those he met, and his sense of humor and wit will surely be missed. He leaves behind the love of his life, Shirley; as well as his loving children, George T. Green (Suzi) of Illinois, Cynthia M. Mahar (Mark) of Texas and Jerry Lee Green (Carol) of Texas; grandchildren, Shannah Westfall, Hillary Green and Ryan Green; and great-grandchildren, Kassidy, Colin, Caden, Ethan, Riley and Shalynn who miss their "old man" dearly. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Dawkins, Dr. Gruich and all of his golfing buddies at Sunkist including, Jerry Vos, Mitch Jones and Karen Cooley. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with George's family on Saturday, June 1, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 N. Allen St., Albany. A prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. To leave a message for the family, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit www.mcveighfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 30 to May 31, 2019