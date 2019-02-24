Obituary Guest Book View Sign

O'Connor, George W. TROY George W. O'Connor, 86 of Troy, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Friday, February 15, 2019. George was born in 1932 in Montclair, N.J. and was educated in West Orange, N.J. He received a bachelor of arts in government from Dartmouth College and a master's in criminology from the University of California, Berkeley. George had long distinguished career in criminal justice and public administration, including serving as the Troy commissioner of public safety between 1973 and 1987. Earlier, he served as the director of training, Chicago Police Dept.; director professional standards division for the International Association of Chiefs of Police; chief, Police Programs Division, U.S. Dept. of Justice, LEAA; director of public safety in Cleveland, Ohio; director of the Criminal Justice Program at the University of Miami, Fla. He later served as a consultant, performing evaluation and accreditation for many police departments nationwide and the U.S. Justice Department, serving as developer/instructor of training programs for civilian police programs in Panama, Costa Rica, and Honduras. George was predeceased by his parents, Andrew J. and Helen O'Connor; his brother Andrew O'Connor; and his grandson Christopher Thomas. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Terry; children, Timothy O'Connor (Cheri), Tracy O'Connor Thomas, Douglas O'Connor (Kate) and Justin O'Connor (Trisha); grandchildren, Caroline, Acacia, Michael, Charlie, Patrick, Brigid, Adrian and Archer; as well as three great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn, 235 Hoosick St., Troy on Sunday, March 3; visitation from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m., service at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to League of Women Voters, Community Hospice, or the . Condolence book at







2013 Broadway

Watervliet , NY 12189-2225

