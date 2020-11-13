Hemstead, George Warren III ENGLEWOOD, Fla. George Warren Hemstead III, of Englewood, Fla. and Albany, passed away peacefully at home on October 27, 2020. He was better known to family and friends simply as "Chip." Chip's intellectual curiosity sustained him. He was, among other things, a self-taught architect, electrician, plumber, general contractor, horologist, photographer, fisherman, and musical historian. Chip was the son of Dr. George W. Hemstead II of Albany, and Elinore Holland of Saratoga Springs. He was a proud member of the 1967 graduating class of the Albany Academy, and recognized the Academy's profound impact on his life. He valued his many close friendships from "the Academy days," but none more than his best friend and wife of 48 years, Elizabeth McEvoy Mueller Hemstead. Following his graduation from Union College (class of 1971) and the master's program at the Sage Colleges, Chip embarked on a career with the N.Y.S. Department of Parole. Chip served until his retirement in 2011 as director of support operations, where he was responsible for designing and implementing statewide programs to enhance Parole operations. Chip is survived by his wife, Liz; sister, Linda "Trudy" Hemstead Calabrese (Tom Calabrese); sons, John Holland Hemstead, Christopher Drake Hemstead (Carrie Smith), and Peter Bucknell Hemstead (Lisa Hemstead); nieces, Sarah Calabrese, and Kate Calabrese Chapman (Andy Chapman); his beloved grandchildren, Avalon, Nola, John, George IV, and Tess Hemstead; and his many friends who were also his family, including Larry and Patty Bjurstrom, John and Carol Campbell, Tom Gordon, Rob and Carole Lillis, Tara Lindsley, Wendy Muhlfelder, John and Barbara Noonan, Fran Teeter, Juris and Norine Vancans, and the members of the Chatiemac Club. Chip was predeceased by his lifelong friends, Charles H. Kite and James L. Muhlfelder. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Friends wishing to remember Chip may contribute to one of the Albany Academies' Scholarship Funds at albanyacademies.org/giving/
endowments/scholarship- funds, the National Public Radio at npr.org/support,
or The Roots of Music at therootsofmusic.org