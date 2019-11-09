|
Stone, George William EAST GREENBUSH George William Stone, 86 of East Greenbush, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. George was born on September 14, 1933, in Albany, the son of the late George F. and Mary (Powers) Stone.George proudly served in the Navy and then went to H.V.C.C. and earned his associate degree. He was a manager at Bowling Green in East Greenbush and then Norlite in Cohoes before retiring. He was predeceased by his son Matthew G. Stone; and a sister Elizabeth (Blair) Smith. Survivors include his wife Mollie M. Stone; his sons, John Stone, and George (Andree) Stone; a daughter Jean (Eric) Stone-Horner; and a sister Mary (Lowell) Christman. He was the proud grandfather of Isabelle, Matthew and William Stone and Ryan Thompson. The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Albany Medical Center for their kindness and care. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral on Monday at 9 a.m. from the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer and at 9:30 a.m. in the Church of St. Mary at Clinton Heights where a Mass will be celebrated. Friends and family are invited to attend his calling hours on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in George's name to the Church of St. Mary, 163 Columbia Tpke, Rensselaer, NY, 12144.
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019