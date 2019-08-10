Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George William Yund. View Sign Service Information Magin & Keegan Funeral Home Inc 891 Madison Ave Albany , NY 12208 (518)-482-2698 Send Flowers Obituary

Yund, George William SCHODACK George William Yund, 66 of Schodack, entered eternal life peacefully on August 5, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving wife, four adoring children, and their spouses. George was the third of fourteen children born to the late Theodore Yund and Grace Healey, on December 4, 1952. George's industrious spirit, magnetic smile, and loyalty to his family and friends made him easy to love. George graduated from Vincentian Institute, class of 1971 and attended the University of New Hampshire only to return to marry his high school sweetheart and centered his life around his family and business. He resided in Albany where he ran a private snowplowing and lawncare business for many years. He moved his family to Schodack in 1991. George had a distinguished 34 year railroad career, starting with Penn Central, Conrail, and CSX. George was an Albany YMCA member for over 40 years. He was well known for competing in many over-30, over-40, and the CSBL over-50 basketball league. He took great pride in teaching young ball players to have fun while improving their foul shot. He was an avid boater, golfer, photographer, and collector of Lionel trains. He was known to visit his grandchildren with chocolate milk in hand. An Adirondack Park enthusiast, George cherished his childhood summers on Lewey Lake. Summers in the '70s and '80s were spent with his family on Lake George. Since 1988, the family spent their summers in Indian Lake. George was a parishioner of Historic St. Mary's, traveled with the rosary in his pocket, and referred to his time spent with his wife and family as Heaven on earth. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Colleen Shea Yund; and children, George V. Yund (Kathryn), Marie Naef (Jason), Susan Horst (Timothy), Meredith Loeck (Jonathan). One of his greatest joys was the role he played as Grandpa to Madeline Grace, Claire Elizabeth, Anna Catherine, and William Frederick (Naef); Theodore James, Molly Grace, and Norah Louise (Horst); Mary Shea and Harriet Grace (Loeck). He is also survived by his siblings, Mary Grace McCarthy (Walter), Barbara Crecca, Joseph Yund (Anne), Teresa MacDaniel (Phillip), Elizabeth Sarris (John), Peter Yund (Laura), Margaret Demeter (David), Anne Yund, Catherine Averill (Thomas), Regina Annello (Christian), John Yund (Kimberly). He leaves behind his cherished mother-in-law Barbara Keane Shea; and was brother-in-law to Barbara Pallozzi (Carmen), William Shea III, Daniel Shea, Michael Shea (Margaret), Thomas Shea (Geraldine). George is also survived by over 50 nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by his beloved brothers Michael and Theodore Jr.; and brothers-in-law, Nicholas Crecca and John "Jack" Shea. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 13, at 10:30 a.m. in the Church of Blessed Sacrament, 607 Central Ave., Albany. Family and friends are invited to Blessed Sacrament Church on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will take place later this year in St. Mary's Cemetery, Indian Lake, N.Y. The family would like to thank Dr. Ronald Hoenzsch and Joseph Dudeck for their many years of care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Melodies Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders, 43 New Scotland Ave., MC 119, Albany, NY, 12208.







Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019

