Gallas, Georgia PITTSTOWN Georgia Gallas, 80 of Valley Falls and formerly of Mechanicville, died peacefully on August 6, 2019. She was predeceased by her former husband Stephen Gallas who her children loved dearly. She was a member of Victory of Our Lady Church in Troy. Georgia moved to New York in 1974, where she established and ran a business called "The Out of Towner Inn," formerly called McAvoys Tavern for 10 years. Throughout her life, she was a hard worker and savvy businesswoman, and always did it her way. She was a lover of horses and dogs; and was an active member of the Grafton Trail Riders. She had an adventurous spirit, enjoying life to its fullest. Georgia is survived by her sons, Robert Gallas, Michael Gallas and Stephen Gallas Jr.; her daughter Gloria Gallas; her beloved granddaughters, Kayla Gallas and Gigi Vlachos; also, her sister Marilyn Treat and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, "Honey." A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday from 3-5 p.m. at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville. Burial will be in Methuen, Mass. at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 8, 2019