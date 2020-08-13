Thornton, Georgia Helen ALBANY Georgia Helen Thornton, 67 of Albany, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020, at New York Presbyterian/Columbia Medical Center in Manhattan. Born on August 8, 1952, in Beacon, N.Y., Georgia was the daughter of the late George and Helen (Cholaski) Tompkins. She was the devoted wife of 45 years to Paul J. Thornton. She was the loving mother of Daniel Thornton; and cherished grandmother of 13 grandchildren. She shared a special bond with her grandsons, John Gilbert and Niko Sanville. Dearest sister of Ralph Tompkins and David Tompkins. She had a special sisterly bond with her colleague, Jennifer Shoemaker. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. Besides her parents, Georgia was predeceased by her son, Matthew Thornton, who passed away in 2016. She was also predeceased by her aunts, Gloria and Anne Cholakis. Georgia moved to East Greenbush where she graduated from high school. She then went on to attend Hudson Valley Community College where she earned her degree in nursing and became a registered nurse. For 44 years, Georgia was employed as a registered nurse with St. Peter's Health Partners and their parent company Trinity. For the last 17 years, she worked primarily for the Eddy in Troy. Georgia enjoyed spending time knitting, cooking, traveling, shopping and baking. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and nurse who will be sorely missed. Services were privately held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
