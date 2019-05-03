Polhemus, Georgia S. COLUMBIA, S.C. Georgia Polhemus passed peacefully into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on April 27, 2019, at age 92 at The Waterford in Columbia. Born on August 4, 1926, in Schenectady to George and Ada Smith, she earned a B.S. in education from SUNY Oneonta where she met her first husband, Kendall Southard. She earned her M.L.S. and worked in public school libraries, first in New York, and then in Arizona where she married William Polhemus. After a move to New Jersey, she continued her career until retirement. Both husbands predeceased her. Upon retirement she and her husband moved to Wilmington, N.C. where she actively engaged in the Association of University Women, and the Covenant Moravian Church. Moving to Columbia in 2011, she attended Shandon Baptist Church. Georgia was a passionate lifelong learner, bridge player, reader, and community servant. She is survived by her sister, Dolores Fasoldt of Rensselaer; her five children, Karen Meiners of Charlottesville, Va., Joanne Ferster of Columbia, Kendall Southard of East Syracuse, Thomas Southard of San Jose, Calif., and Terry Southard of Hackettstown, N.J.; 10 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. The memorial service will be held in the Shandon Baptist Church, Columbia, on June 22. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. with the service to follow. In lieu of flowers, Georgia preferred donations to: Nature Conservancy, Smile Train, Samaritan's Purse, or the Shandon Baptist Church (missions).
Published in Albany Times Union on May 3, 2019