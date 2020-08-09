Urban, Georgia TROY Georgia Urban, 93, died peacefully on July 30, 2020, at the Van Rensselaer Manor nursing home in Troy. She was the widow of Joseph J. Urban; and the daughter of the late Christos and Helen Trapatsos. Born in Haverhill, Mass., and educated in schools in New Hampshire, she had lived in Troy for more than 65 years. Mrs. Urban was a longtime respected jazz journalist. For several years, her column, "Georgia on Jazz," was published in the Albany Knickerbocker News. Prior to that, she was prominently featured in the Troy Record. In 1979, Mrs. Urban was honored by the Albany Musicians' Association at a concert on Albany's South Mall. The musician's union presented her with a gold card in recognition of her coverage of the local music scene. The late Joe Cosco, the union president, said, "Georgia has always proved sincere, interested, and dedicated. She has provided a healthy climate for musicians, especially young musicians, to grow. She has been critical often, but always fair. And she has done her best to spread the good word around." The gold card is bestowed on relatively few area residents, Cosco noted. Mrs. Urban also served on the board of directors of the International Art of Jazz, an outstanding organization based on Long Island and which, for 35 years, was dedicated to keeping jazz alive. Recognized as an authority on American jazz music, Mrs. Urban contributed to various national publications, including Radio Free Jazz (now JazzTimes), Different Drummer, and DownBeat. She also wrote album liner notes for some prominent jazz artists. Mrs. Urban interviewed countless jazz greats, many of whom became her friends, among them the late Dr. Billy Taylor, Marian McPartland, Duke Ellington, and Mel Torme. In 2012, the City of Troy dedicated its Prospect Park Jazz series in her honor. Over the years, Mrs. Urban was active with many area organizations. She was an early member of the Troy branch of the NAACP, the Troy Rehabilitation and Improvement Program, and the Coalition Against Apartheid and Racism. Mrs. Urban was active in the Leonard Hospital Auxiliary and the Parent-Teacher Associations in the Lansingburgh schools and for a number of years was the organist for St. Basil's Greek Orthodox Church in Troy. She worked on several local and national political campaigns, including those of John and Robert Kennedy, George McGovern, Edward Spain, and Ned Pattison. Mr. and Mrs. Urban were married for 62 years until his death in 2011. Mr. Urban was a veteran of the U.S. Army during World War II and the son of the late Stanley and Mary Urban. Mrs. Urban is survived by her daughter, Ellen Geisel of Ballston Lake; her sister, Theone Bob of Schenectady; her grandsons, Christopher Geisel of Merrimack, N.H., and Timothy (Becky) Geisel of Averill Park; her great-granddaughter, Greta Geisel of Averill Park; her sister-in-law, Eileen Trapatsos of Troy; and her nephews, Christopher Trapatsos of Fairport, N.Y., and John E. Trapatsos of Niverville. She was predeceased by her brother, John C. Trapatsos. The family of Mrs. Urban wishes to express gratitude for the dedication of the caring staff at Van Rensselaer Manor and also for support from Harry Tutunjian, former mayor of Troy. Private services were held. Arrangements were entrusted to McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home.