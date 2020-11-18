1/1
Georgiana L. Weisenforth
Weisenforth, Georgiana L. GANSEVOORT Georgiana L. Weisenforth, 76, formerly of Gansevoort and Clifton Park, died on Monday, November 16, 2020, at her new home in Hudson Falls. Born and educated in Pittsfield, Mass. she was the daughter of the late George and Alice Pratt Coty. Georgiana was employed at Transworld Entertainment for 13 years and retired in 2008 and earlier had been employed for 20 years at KB Toys in Pittsfield, Mass. as shipping manager. She was a member of the Waterford Senior Citizens. Georgiana was the widow of William H. Weisenforth Sr. who died in 2018. She was the mother of Deborah Ann Rozon of Becket, Mass., Edward Gage (Tracey Mattice) of Hudson Falls, Curtis Gage of Valatie and the late Scott Gage. She was the mother-in-law of Rosetta Gage of Ogdensburg; and was the stepmother of William H. Weisenforth Jr. of Clifton Park and Shelly Norton of North Carolina. She was the sister of Donna Messer of Maine and the late Thomas and Robert Cole. She was the proud grandmother of Crystal York, Scott, Brandon, Matthew and Joshua Gage. She is also survived by several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be on Friday at 11:30 a.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Per pandemic regulations, masks are required and social distancing and capacity limitations observed. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA, 22116-7023 To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
NOV
20
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
