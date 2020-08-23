1/1
Georgianna "Georgie" Diehl
Diehl, Georgianna "Georgie" POESTENKILL Georgianna "Georgie" Munro Diehl, 72 of Poestenkill, died suddenly Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at her residence. Born in Albany, she was daughter of the late William A. Munro and Loretta B. Lockskin Munro and wife for 53 years of James 'Jim' F. Diehl. She resided in Colonie for 18 years, in Melrose for 20 years and in East Poestenkill and Poestenkill since 1981 and was a graduate of Colonie Central High School. Georgie was employed at Southworth Machinery in Menands for six years and the Van Rensselaer Manor for 14 years in many capacities, retiring in 2009 as a ward clerk. She was a member of the Poestenkill Women's Auxiliary, Union Gospel Church in East Poestenkill and the Sunday School superintendent for 10 years. She was a Scottish Dancer for many years dancing in Schenectady, at the Altamont Fairgrounds and was a member of the Schenectady Pipe Band Association working at the Altamont Fair every Labor Day weekend. Georgie loved working with children doing crafts and at vacation Bible school and working with seniors. Survivors in addition to her husband include a son, James F. Diehl Jr., Hollister, Calif.; two daughters, Marcy Diehl, East Poestenkill and Stacey (Keven) Dorr, East Poestenkill; five grandchildren, Brittani and Savannah Diehl and Rebekah (Michael) Ringrose and Kyle Dorr and Miranda Diehl; a great-grandchild, Ellivia Diehl; a sister, Elizabeth G. (John) Adams, Westfield, Mass.; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three sisters, Margaret Hollingsworth, Jean Benvenuti and Joan S. Preville. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, 276 Pawling Avenue, Troy on Monday, August 24, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with a graveside service following in Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. Face covering and social distancing are required both outside and inside during visitation and services. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Georgianna Diehl to the Union Gospel Church, PO Box 55, Poestenkill, NY 12140, Schenectady Pipe Band Association. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 23, 2020.
