Warner, Georgianna (Bink) TALLADEGA, Ala. Georgianna (Bink) Warner, 86, passed away peacefully, but unexpectedly, on June 16, 2019, in Talladega, Ala. Gerry was born to the late Grace and Willard Bink in Albany, N.Y. and lived most of her life in the Albany area until the early 1990s when she and her husband moved to warmer weather in Alabama. Gerry was predeceased by her husband Harold Jr.; her daughter, Linda; her grandson Donnie; and her siblings, James, Emma, Grace, Flo, Willard, Robert, Harry, Abbey, and Mary. She is survived by her loving children, Harold Warner III (Nancy) of Ravena, Richard Warner (Joan) of Nassau, and Cathy Warner-Weatherspoon of Talladega. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, including Hal Warner IV (Andrea) of Castleton, Michael Warner of Nassau, Cassandra Warner-Floto of New York City, Carmen Warner Crow (Natalie) of Monterey, Calif.; and great-grandson, Nicholas Warner of Clifton Park; plus 21 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Funeral services were held on Saturday, June 22, at Kilgroe Funeral Home, Pell City, Ala. Those who wish may send a memorial gift to Ravena Senior Projects, 9 Bruno Blvd, Ravena, NY 12143.



