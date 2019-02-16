Colon, Georgina M. ALBANY Georgina M. Colon, 74, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Gina was born in Morovis, Puerto Rico, on July 24, 1944, to the late Antonio and Petra Colon. Gina worked as a seamstress since she was a teenager, and later in life she was certified as a home health aide. During her free time, she loved tailoring outfits for others and herself. She will be remembered for her love of fashion, shopping, sewing, and her sense of style. She loved her family. She was predeceased by her siblings, Angel Antonio Colon, Hector "Pito" Colon, Guadalupe "Muneca" Colon, Felisa Colon, Oscar Colon, and Maria E. "Tili" Colon. She is survived by her siblings, Carmen I. "Min" Colon, Sonia M. "Nonin" Colon, Alicia "Ali" Colon, and Cruz Maria "Cuca" Colon; and host of nieces, nephews, family and friends, especially her niece, Monica Ricard, and her great-niece, LaReina Torain. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie on Monday, February 18, from 9-10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Shrine Church of Our Lady of the Americas, 273 Central Ave., Albany, at 11 a.m. Burial will be held in the Graceland Cemetery, Albany. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Gina's name to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 16, 2019