Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Colon, Georgina M. ALBANY Georgina M. Colon, 74, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Gina was born in Morovis, Puerto Rico, on July 24, 1944, to the late Antonio and Petra Colon. Gina worked as a seamstress since she was a teenager, and later in life she was certified as a home health aide. During her free time, she loved tailoring outfits for others and herself. She will be remembered for her love of fashion, shopping, sewing, and her sense of style. She loved her family. She was predeceased by her siblings, Angel Antonio Colon, Hector "Pito" Colon, Guadalupe "Muneca" Colon, Felisa Colon, Oscar Colon, and Maria E. "Tili" Colon. She is survived by her siblings, Carmen I. "Min" Colon, Sonia M. "Nonin" Colon, Alicia "Ali" Colon, and Cruz Maria "Cuca" Colon; and host of nieces, nephews, family and friends, especially her niece, Monica Ricard, and her great-niece, LaReina Torain. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie on Monday, February 18, from 9-10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Shrine Church of Our Lady of the Americas, 273 Central Ave., Albany, at 11 a.m. Burial will be held in the Graceland Cemetery, Albany. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Gina's name to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142.







Colon, Georgina M. ALBANY Georgina M. Colon, 74, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Gina was born in Morovis, Puerto Rico, on July 24, 1944, to the late Antonio and Petra Colon. Gina worked as a seamstress since she was a teenager, and later in life she was certified as a home health aide. During her free time, she loved tailoring outfits for others and herself. She will be remembered for her love of fashion, shopping, sewing, and her sense of style. She loved her family. She was predeceased by her siblings, Angel Antonio Colon, Hector "Pito" Colon, Guadalupe "Muneca" Colon, Felisa Colon, Oscar Colon, and Maria E. "Tili" Colon. She is survived by her siblings, Carmen I. "Min" Colon, Sonia M. "Nonin" Colon, Alicia "Ali" Colon, and Cruz Maria "Cuca" Colon; and host of nieces, nephews, family and friends, especially her niece, Monica Ricard, and her great-niece, LaReina Torain. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie on Monday, February 18, from 9-10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Shrine Church of Our Lady of the Americas, 273 Central Ave., Albany, at 11 a.m. Burial will be held in the Graceland Cemetery, Albany. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Gina's name to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. Funeral Home New Comer Cremations & Funerals

343 New Karner Rd

Colonie , NY 12205

(518) 456-4442 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.