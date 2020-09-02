Oh how we loved Jerry, Theresa, and the whole Condon family! Jerry was like a second father for me. Much of my childhood memories had The Condon’s in it. I’ll cherish our visits, vacations, family outings, and most of all the laughs around The Condon’s kitchen table in my heart always. My parents Larry and Lillian Smith were some of their very best friends. Oh how we’ll miss Jerry, but we’ll forever cherish our many experiences we had with him. I joy in knowing he is with his amazing wife and precious son. We love you Jerry, and our thoughts and prayers will be with your special family. May your children feel the comfort of our beloved Savior at this very tender time. All my love, Lisa Smith Heywood

