Condon, Gerald C. VOORHEESVILLE Gerald C. Condon, 84, died Sunday, August 30, 2020, at his home. Born in Middlebury, Vt., Gerald had resided in Voorheesville for the past 55 years. He worked in the glass industry his whole life, founding Dave's Glass Company in 1976. He owned and operated that for 20 years and continued in the family business for an additional 20 years. From 2004 until 2014 he also worked as a bus driver. Gerald was a longtime member of the Voorheesville Area Ambulance and an 18 year volunteer for the Red Cross where he taught safety classes and received an award in 1994 for his dedicated service. An avid outdoorsman and hunter, he was a member of the Voorheesville Rod and Gun Club and the Elsmere Rod and Gun Club. Gerald was the husband of the late Theresa Corvin Condon; father of Deborah Danz (Brian) of Ravena, David Condon (Patty) of Ft. Myers, Fla., Denise Nuggent (John) of California, Md., Darlene Gallagher (Tom) of Albany and the late Douglas Condon; grandfather of Carlie, Jason, Craig, Nichole, Michael, Christopher, Adam and Joseph; great-grandfather of Liam, Josiah, Carson, Jayden, Maddie, Ellie, Aniyah, Ben and the late Kaliyah; brother of Joyce Zawistowski of Middlebury, Vt. and Lawrence Condon of Schenectady; and loving companion of Janet Klopp. He was predeceased his parents and other siblings. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, in St. Matthews Church, 25 Mountainview St., Voorheesville. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Colonie. Calling hours will be Thursday from 4 7 p.m. in the Reilly & Son Funeral Home, Voorheesville. For those who wish, contributions to the New Scotland Food Pantry, 25 Mountainview St., Voorheesville, NY 12186. reillyandson.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Reilly & Son Funeral Home Inc
SEP
4
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Matthews Church
Funeral services provided by
Reilly & Son Funeral Home Inc
9 Voorheesville Ave
Voorheesville, NY 12186
(518) 765-3633
September 1, 2020
Oh how we loved Jerry, Theresa, and the whole Condon family! Jerry was like a second father for me. Much of my childhood memories had The Condon’s in it. I’ll cherish our visits, vacations, family outings, and most of all the laughs around The Condon’s kitchen table in my heart always. My parents Larry and Lillian Smith were some of their very best friends. Oh how we’ll miss Jerry, but we’ll forever cherish our many experiences we had with him. I joy in knowing he is with his amazing wife and precious son. We love you Jerry, and our thoughts and prayers will be with your special family. May your children feel the comfort of our beloved Savior at this very tender time. All my love, Lisa Smith Heywood
Lisa Smith Heywood
Friend
