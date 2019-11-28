|
|
Lemieux, Gerald C. MALTA Gerald C. Lemieux, 90, of Route 9. It is with great sadness that on November 26, 2019, Jerry's family announces the loss of a great man... a loving son, husband, dad and gramp. It is with a heart full of love and joy that we will always remember the happiness he gave us full of so many laughs and memories. Born in Cohoes, he was the son of the late Clifford and Anna Isabelle Lemieux. Jerry proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1948-1952. He worked as a tax examiner for the N.Y.S. Dept. of Taxation and Finance for many years. Being a unique person he spoke three languages, was an accomplished artist, a published poet and could be seen on his children's property rearranging the land. Most of all, Jerry loved his family. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Delores "Del" Bloomer Lemieux; his cherished children, Jeannine Garcia (Jeff), Danielle Knockwood, and Matthew Lemieux (Kathy); and his adored grandchildren, Michael "Mikey," Megan "Meggy," Justin, Jon, Rebekah "Re," Sam, Nick, Sylvie and Joe. In addition to his parents, Jerry was predeceased by his sister Jeannine; and his beloved grandson, Ric. Funeral services will be on Friday at 12:30 p.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St., Waterford. Interment with military honors will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 28, 2019