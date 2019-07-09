Rose, Gerald E. "Jerry" SARATOGA LAKE Gerald E. "Jerry" Rose, age 77, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on July 5, 2019, at Albany Medical Center due to complications from lung cancer. Jerry was born on December 22, 1941, in Saratoga Springs to the late Charles and Jane Rose. Jerry went to Saratoga Springs High School and was a self-taught master mechanic. He had a natural ability to fix anything. Jerry operated Rose's Mobil and Plaza 50 Auto and Tire for many years. He was also a long-time stock car owner #93 and was inducted into the N.Y.S. Stock Car Hall of Fame this year. After retirement, Jerry and Kathe wintered in Fort Myers, Fla. where he enjoyed golf and the warm weather and returned each summer to enjoy boating on the lake. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Kathe Millward Rose; his children, Scott (Lauren) Rose, Stacey (Todd) Anderson, and Cheri Tarter; his grandchildren, Kenneth T. Rose, Tyler and Connor Anderson and Chelsey Tarter; his sisters, Laurel and Juanita; his brothers, Charles and Bruce; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank his good friends Rich Magnell, Andy Roy, Brian Ross, Dan Sonesen, and the late William O. Smith for their help and comfort; as well as Dr. Ed Liebers, his secretary Kathy Zwijacz and his entire staff. Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, at William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Greenridge Cemetery. Donations may be made to Saratoga Hospital Foundation, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866, to H.O.P.E., P.O. Box 2497, Wilton, NY, 12833 or to any animal shelter. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. Published in Albany Times Union on July 9, 2019