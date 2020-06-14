Winters, Gerald E. MALTA Gerald E. Winters, 96, succumbed to the rigors of life here on earth to reunite with his Lord and all who have passed before him on June 12, 2020. Born in Port Henry, N.Y. to William and Helen (Whitford) Winters, the eldest of four children, Jerry developed a love for hunting, fishing and the Adirondacks. A family move brought him to Glens Falls, where he attended High School and developed an enjoyment of riding motorcycles. He rode a 1938 Harley Davidson 74 side valve and was the treasurer for the Glens Falls Motorcycle Club. World War II brought Jerry's enlistment in the Army Air Corp from 1943-1946, where he trained as a Pilot and a tower operator, with a tour in the Pacific Theatre as a tower operator. Jerry was awarded the Army Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Asiatic Service Medal and the WWII Victory Medal. Upon his return home and a family move to Round Lake, Jerry was introduced to Eleanor Rogers in front of the Round Lake Post office. They married in September 1946, and began raising their family and building their home in the community. Jerry ultimately secured a job at the Delaware and Hudson Railroad and ended his career 28 years later as the chief of the Mechanical Department, a job he referred to as his bread and butter. Jerry became very active in the many communities and organizations in Southern Saratoga County, and through the years he served in many capacities including Deputy Town Supervisor for the Town of Malta, Town Councilman, Member of the Town Board, Planning Board and Zoning Boards, Malta Youth Commission, Malta Veterans Committee, Saratoga County Republican Committee, Malta and Saratoga County Senior Citizens, Malta Bike Trail Committee, Round Lake Little League, treasurer and caretaker of the Dunning Street Cemetery and caretaker, treasurer and secretary of both the Clifton Park and Blue Mtn Lake Fish and Game Clubs, Round Lake Rod and Gun Club, Malta Rotary, Shenendehowa School Board and UNCAS member. In addition, Jerry is a Life Member with nearly 70 years of service to the Round Lake Fire Department, as well as worshiping and serving in multiple positions at the Round Lake United Methodist Church. In honor of his contributions the Gerald E. Winters Gymnasium at the Malta Community Center has been dedicated to him, as well as the pavilion at the Luther Forest Park dedicated to his service to the community. In 2004 Jerry was the Hometown Hero recipient for his selfless service to the Round Lake Fire Department and his blood and apheresis donations to the American Red Cross. In addition, in 1984, Jerry was the recipient of an award from the FBI in appreciation for the assistance in the apprehension of a suspect involved in a Round Lake bank robbery. Jerry loved everything outdoors from hunting and fishing, camping and hiking as well as downhill skiing til he was in his eighties. He also had a passion for wood working and operated Winters Woodshop for a short period. In addition to working with big trains, Jerry also was quite talented constructing and operating his HO train layout he constructed above his garage. Jerry lost Eleanor after 67 years of marriage in 2013. He was also predeceased by his parents, William and Helen; as well as sisters, Ann Fox and Nora Swanson. Jerry is survived by his brother, William (Anita); his children, Geraldine (Rich), Scott, Greg (Karen), and Jeff (Kim); nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Jerry is also survived by his loyal companion Marley, who in the latter years you could find waiting in his car at Dunkin Donuts or wherever Jerry went. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic services will be private with a celebration of Jerry's life at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 30 Oakland Ave, Menands, NY 12204 or The Round Lake Fire Department, 13 Curry Rd, Round Lake, NY 12151. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 14, 2020.