Shoddy, Gerald F. CLARKSVILLE Gerald F. Shoddy, 85, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Albany Medical Center Hospital. Born in Clarksville, he was the son of the late Iola Houghtaling and Henry Shoddy Sr. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean War. Most of Gerald's career was spent with the former Western Electric Co. in Albany and he also worked for Qualteck and Butler Communications. Family was important to Gerald and he was always happy to be the one responsible for getting the family together. He enjoyed camping and was a member of the Bethlehem Sportsmans Club, the Onesquethaw Fish & Game Club, the Helderberg Ridgerunners Snowmobile Club and the New Scotland Seniors. Gerald's wife of 62 years, Harriet Relyea Shoddy, predeceased him in 2015. He is survived by his children, Richard Relyea (Patricia), Debbra Miller (John) and Nancy Cass (Donald); grandchildren, Theresa Relyea Hill (David), Richard Relyea (Shannon), Trisha Collegian (Kyle), Daniel Seaburg, Zachary Cass and Carli Cass; great-grandchildren, Scott Hill, Justin Relyea, Ryenne Relyea and Bryce Collegian; great-great-grandchildren, Phoebe Karl, Dencie Hill and Scott Hill Jr.; former daughter-in-law and friend, Gloria Hotaling (Paul); and siblings, Henry Shoddy Jr. (Joan) and Phyllis Groesbeck (Charles). He was also predeceased by his brother, Richard Shoddy. Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, April 22, at the Reilly & Son Funeral Home, Voorheesville. Calling hours will be on Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Guilderland. For those who wish, memorial donations to the Onesquethaw Fire Department, P.O. Box E, Clarksville, NY 12041-0029 would be appreciated. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019