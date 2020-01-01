Albany Times Union Obituaries
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
View Map
Resources
Gerald Glenn Dunn Sr. Obituary
Dunn, Gerald Glenn Sr. EAST GREENBUSH Gerald Glenn Dunn Sr., 91 of East Greenbush, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, at home. Gerald "Jug" "Rebel" was born in Pratt City, Ala., the son of the late Jasper D. and Hilda Lee (Bingham) Dunn.He served in the Navy during World War II and the Korean War. He was a Laborer 190 for Local 190 in Albany. Gerald was an avid sports fan, especially Alabama Crimson Tide football fan. In his time he tore up the dance floor. He had a love/hate relationship with the N.Y. Yankees. Lastly and most importantly was his devotion to his country. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Elizabeth (Thornton) Dunn; son Gerald (Wendy) Dunn Jr.; daughters Renea (Frank) Molineaux-Peris and Julie (Edward J.) Moran II; grandchildren, Nicole (Frederico) Polsonelli, Cassandra (Samuel) Nelson, Katie (Adam) Marx, David (Kate) Peris, Morgan (Brian) Leto and Ashley Dunn (Nick Sherman); and six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by siblings, Royce Dunn, Jasper "JT" Dunn, Frank Dunn, Vivian Moore, and Freida Crozier. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. Burial will be in the New Rural Cemetery, East Greenbush. Friends may call on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gerald's name to Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 1, 2020
