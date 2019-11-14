Bergdorf, Gerald K. LATHAM Gerald K. Bergdorf, 75 of Latham, returned home to the Lord Monday evening, November 11, 2019, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 10, 1944, in Buffalo, the son of William H. and Marjorie D. Bergdorf. Gerald graduated from Tonawanda High School and Bryant and Stratton College in Buffalo. Jerry was a salesman and department manager of appliances at K-Mart in Cheektowaga, N.Y. and Latham for 26 years. For the past 25 years, he worked for Earl B. Feiden, Appliances in Kingston and Latham. Jerry was active at St. Pius X parish as a eucharistic minister and greeter at Mass. He was also past president and member of Holy Name Society at St. Ambrose Church, Latham. He was a member of the Colonie Elks Lodge #2192 for 43 years. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in 1962 and was an adult volunteer of Boy Scout Troop #279, Latham. He was an avid boater all his life, and most recently a member of the Castleton Boat Club where he docked his 1959 Chris Craft Sportsman wooden boat. Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Therese; four daughters, Lynn (Kevin) Quackenbush, of Colonie, Marjorie (David) Hawthorne of Sherrill, Tina McAuliffe of Rochester, and Mary (Kevin) VanChance of Mechanicville; eight grandchildren, Jessica and Morgan Hawthorne, Patrick Jr., Margaret, Katherine, and Peter McAuliffe, MaKayla and Kevin VanChance Jr. Gerald's final act of service was as a donor to the Albany Medical College Anatomical Gift Program. A memorial Mass will be held on Monday, November 18, at 11 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Rd, Loudonville. Calling hours are from 9-11 a.m. on Monday, November 18. Memorial contributions may be made in Gerald's memory to St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Rd, Loudonville, NY, 12211, or a .
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019