Kindlon, Gerald M. Sr. COLONIE Gerald "Jerry" Michael Kindlon Sr., son of the late Francis Kindlon, and the late Elizabeth Keenan-Kindlon, was born September 9, 1944, in Albany. Jerry, 74, passed away in his home, surrounded by his family in the early morning of July 13, 2019. Jerry is survived by his wife Christine; brother Francis (Rusty); sons, Jerry Jr. (Carolyn), David and Joseph (Lavina). Jerry is also survived by his grandchildren, Jessica, Lauren, Rachel, Amy, Kayleigh and Tyler, along with many beloved nieces, nephews and great grandchildren. A special thanks to St. Peter's Cancer Center, Dr. Gasson, "the man," Jerry's sister-in-law Rusty, and her sister Marlene for their amazing care, his best friend Anthony, and the nurses at Hospice. A memorial service will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie on Thursday, July 18, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter's Cancer Care Center.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 16, 2019