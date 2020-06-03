Gerald Miller
1964 - 2020
Miller, Gerald LADY LAKE, Fla. Gerald David Miller passed away peacefully, with his mother by his side, in Lady Lake, Fla., on Friday, May 29, 2020. He was born in Niskayuna on April 10, 1964, the son of Huberta Miller and the late Gerald Miller. He is survived by his sister Suzanne M. Ascher and her husband Daniel; his nieces, Rebecca Leigh and Jamie Elizabeth Ascher; several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Truesdell and Beryl Miller and Hubert and Frances Miller. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 4, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main St., Altamont with a 1 p.m. service to follow. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Berne.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Fredendall Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Fredendall Funeral Home
199 Main Street
Altamont, NY 12009
(518) 861-6611
