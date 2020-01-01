Neugebauer, Gerald ALBANY Gerald M. Neugebauer, 80, entered Eternal Life Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the Troy Center for Rehabilitation Nursing. Born in Munich, Germany, he was the son of the late Franz J. and Emilie Leiberich Neugebauer. He was the husband of Margaret Curran Neugebauer; father of Brian, Timothy (Alison) and John (Julie); grandfather of Isabel, Kaitlin and Elizabeth; brother of Wendell Neugebauer (Sheila) and the late Gisela Woltermann (William), Christoph Neugebauer (Helen) and Constantine Neugebauer (Martha); brother-in-law of Joanne, Stephen, Maureen, John and Kate Curran; many nieces and nephews survive. Jerry was a 42-year employee of Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory. He enjoyed canoe trips and photography. Jerry was a volunteer at the Blessed Sacrament Church Food Pantry and the Christian Brothers Academy Men's Association. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Gerald's family Thursday, January 2, 2020, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen Street, Albany, NY 12206. Funeral services Friday, January 3, 2020, at 12:15 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, Albany, thence to Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., (Fr. John Bradley Way), Albany, NY 12206 at 1 p.m. where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com Those wishing to remember Gerald in a special way can send a contribution to either the Food Pantry at Blessed Sacrament Church or Christian Brothers Academy.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020