Honegger, Gerald Otto NAPLES, Fla. Gerald Honegger, 79 of Naples, Fla., died peacefully March 30, 2019, in hospice care after a two year dispute with cancer!! Gerry was born in Long Beach, Calif. on September 18, 1939. He was the oldest child of Marie and Otto Honegger, a naval officer. They were living in Honolulu when it was bombed. After World War II the family moved back to New York where Gerry graduated from Burnt Hills High School. He joined the Navy, then lived in Virginia and Maryland before settling in Naples in the early 80s. He began his fascination with the ocean as a child in the waters of the Pacific, then as an adult surfing in the Gulf. He was well known as the "Silver Surfer". Gerry was a self taught musician and especially enjoyed playing guitar and piano. He loved music and shared it with everyone he knew. The Gruv Monstrz played at many venues. A lover of life and people, his door was open to all. Gerry's magnanimous personality and creative, kind spirit will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by son Phillip Honegger Harper; sisters, Annette Carner and Isabella McCullough; brother-in-law Ken Carner; and cousins Jeannette Singer Rose and Linda Singer Berger.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Otto Honegger.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 6, 2019