Pasinello, Gerald R. Sr. TROY Gerald R. Pasinello Sr. "Peanuts" entered into eternal life on May 30, 2019. Son of the late Anthony J. and Evelyn Coonradt Pasinello. Jerry was a graduate of Catholic Central High School and served in the U.S. Navy. Survivors include his former wife Jacquelyn D. Pasinello; sons, Gerald R. (Jodi) Pasinello Jr., Joseph W. (Nicole) Pasinello and Jeffery P. (Sarah) Pasinello; grandchildren, Anthony, Jarod, Jewelia-Mae, Joseph, Santino, Nathan, Jordan; and his great-grandchildren, Sophia and Carson. Jerry is also survived by his sisters, Sandra Pasinello and Mary Evelyn Christian; stepsisters, Theresa Julian, Jacqueline Blohm; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Anthony S. Pasinello; stepmother Rose Eates Pasinello; and stepsisters, Genie Kreidles and Barbara Davis. Family and friends can visit with Gerald's family on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at the Konicek & Collett Funeral Home, LLC,1855 12th Avenue, Watervliet. Burial will be private in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Online condolences at konicekandcollettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Albany Times Union on June 4, 2019
