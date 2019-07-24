Singley, Gerald T. Sr. COHOES Gerald T. Singley Sr., 81, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at home with his family. Gerald was the son of the late Howard and Estelle Singley. Gerry loved golf and camping. He also enjoyed his garden, listening to music, watching movies, and of course spending time with his family. He retired from Boyd's Printing after 25 years of service. He will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ellen; children, Howard Singley, David Singley (the late Linda), Brian Singley (Chris), and Wayne Singley (Jody); grandchildren, Stephen Singley (Nik), Stephanie Singley, Allison Singley, and Isabelle Singley; sister, Alice Jones and brother, Ronald Singley (Cathy); and his dog, Ruby as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Gerald was predeceased by his infant son, John Singley and son, Jerry Singley; and brothers, David, Ray, Russ, and Howard (Spike). A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 26, at 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave, Menands, NY, 12204. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 24, 2019