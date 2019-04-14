Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald W. Hackstadt. View Sign

Hackstadt, Gerald W. GUILDERLAND Gerald W. "Jerry" Hackstadt, 67, died on Thursday, April 11, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Jerry was born in Hoboken, N.J. His family moved to the Albany area in 1964 where he met and married his bride of 46 years, Debra, and together they built a home. Jerry enjoyed the casinos in Las Vegas and was a member of the Polish American Citizens Club as well as the Zaloga Post. Jerry loved life, and that was evident whenever he was around. Jerry was a real straight shooter, a true friend to all, and he always had a great story to tell. Jerry had a special relationship with his dogs, Paige, Fancy, Chloe and Chevy. He retired from CDTA after many years of faithful service, having won many awards for safety. Jerry is survived by his loving wife Debra Gray Hackstadt; his son Gerald (Traci) Hackstadt; and his daughter Danielle Hackstadt (Brian Below). He was the beloved Poppy of Taylor, Jake and Victoria Hackstadt and Brianna and Brody Below. He is also survived by his sister Diane (Joseph) Welter. Jerry was predeceased by his parents, George and Margaret (Quinlan) Hackstadt; and his brothers, George and Robert. Jerry's family would like to send special thanks to the staff of St. Peter's ICU unit. You have shown us that angels truly do walk among us. Funeral services will be held in the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany on Monday at 8:15 a.m. and at 9 a.m. in All Saints Catholic Church, 16 Homestead St. (behind CVS), Albany. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 3 until 7 p.m. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit







