Zuckerman, Gerald SCHENECTADY Gerald Zuckerman of Schenectady, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Florida, where he had enjoyed spending winters with his life-partner, Marlene Leboff. Gerry was born on November 15, 1939, in Schenectady, son of the late Gloria and George Zuckerman. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was stationed in St. Louis, Mo. in the 1960's. Gerry was a lifelong businessman whose deep passion for sales, and the many people he met through that, never wavered. His career in sales began in high school and continued long after, where he worked at Apex Men's clothing store, Robert Halls, and Sears. Later, he teamed up with his father selling household goods. After marrying his beloved wife, the late Myrna Grayson, who died in 2001, Gerry took a job with his father-in-law, Lewis Grayson, at G & G Equipment Company, a prominent restaurant equipment distributor in the Capital District. Gerry eventually took over as owner and led the business with passion and legendary charisma until his retirement. Gerry deeply loved life. He was an active member of Beth Israel Synagogue in Schenectady and enjoyed going to services. He had the voice of a cantor and could belt out show-tunes like a Broadway star, which he often did to enliven family gatherings. He enjoyed his bowling league and going to the theater with his beloved Marlene, with whom he spent his last 18 happy years - years greatly enhanced by the deep pleasure and pride he took from his loving children and grandchildren. Survivors include his three daughters, his "angels," Rachel Tigay, Sarah Ovadia, and Sherry Ashery; brothers, Gilroy and Gordon; and seven grandchildren, Gabriel, Eve, Asher, Aaron, Ben, Anna and Mae. In light of the current situation, private services will be held for close family members only. A celebration of his life will take place in the summer. Donations in Gerry's memory may be made to Beth Israel Synagogue, 2195 Eastern Parkway, Schenectady, NY, 12309. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 31, 2020