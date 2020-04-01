Zuckerman, Gerald SCHENECTADY Gerald Zuckerman of Schenectady, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Florida, where he had enjoyed spending winters with his life-partner, Marlene Leboff. Survivors include his three daughters, his "angels," Rachel Tigay, Sarah Ovadia, and Sherry Ashery; brothers, Gilroy and Gordon; and seven grandchildren, Gabriel, Eve, Asher, Aaron, Ben, Anna and Mae. In light of the current situation, private services will be held for close family members only. A celebration of his life will take place in the summer. Donations in Gerry's memory may be made to Beth Israel Synagogue, 2195 Eastern Parkway, Schenectady, NY, 12309. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 1, 2020