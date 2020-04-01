Gerald Zuckerman (1939 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Zuckerman.
Service Information
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY
12206
(518)-438-1002
Obituary
Send Flowers

Zuckerman, Gerald SCHENECTADY Gerald Zuckerman of Schenectady, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Florida, where he had enjoyed spending winters with his life-partner, Marlene Leboff. Survivors include his three daughters, his "angels," Rachel Tigay, Sarah Ovadia, and Sherry Ashery; brothers, Gilroy and Gordon; and seven grandchildren, Gabriel, Eve, Asher, Aaron, Ben, Anna and Mae. In light of the current situation, private services will be held for close family members only. A celebration of his life will take place in the summer. Donations in Gerry's memory may be made to Beth Israel Synagogue, 2195 Eastern Parkway, Schenectady, NY, 12309. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 1, 2020
bullet U.S. Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.