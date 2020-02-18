|
Verbicki, Geraldine A. WATERFORD Geraldine A. Verbicki, 90, of 3rd St., died Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born in Saratoga Springs she was the daughter of the late James and Catherine Gallagher A'Hearn. She was a graduate of St. Peter's Academy in Saratoga and Albany Business College. Geraldine was employed for over 20 years at the former Cohoes Manufacturing Co. and retired in 2001. Prior to that she was a teacher at the former St. Peter and St. Paul School in Cohoes. In her leisure time Geraldine enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, swimming and dancing . She was the widow to Anatol Verbicki who died in 1995; and was the devoted mother of Karen Verbicki and Anthony Verbicki (Susan) of Waterford. She was the sister of the late Catherine Graczysk, Helen Cobb and James A'Hearn; and proud grandmother of Rachel Bartels, Lauren Gayton and Matthew Garmley; and great-grandmother of Owen, Sam, Mason and Madelyn. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford, Friday morning at 9 a.m. and at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Interment will be in St. Peter and St. Paul Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends are invited and may visit in the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Community Hospice, 292 Valley View Blvd., Rensselaer, NY 12144. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 18, 2020