Adams, Geraldine "Geri" ALBANY Geraldine "Geri" Adams, 70 of Albany, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020. Born on October 29, 1949, in Albany, she was the daughter of the late John P. and Helen (Mattice) Callahan. Geri graduated Cardinal McCloskey High School in 1968 before going on to receive her bachelor's degree from Russell Sage College in 1979. She worked as an associate director of human resources for the SUNY Research Foundation for 34 years. In addition, she was the director of the Thompson's Lake Improvement Association, belonged to Flynn's Golf League and was a longtime member of the Brave hearts. Geri was loved by all who knew her, she had an infectious smile and endless energy. She had a passion for shopping, crafting, golfing and collecting her many pairs of shoes. Geri loved to travel and since childhood has spent her summers on Thompson's Lake. Many fond memories include water skiing, boating, campfires, frog and turtle catching, and lazy days on the water. She had a love for animals, especially her cat Ollie. Geri leaves behind her brother, John P. (Georgia) Callahan Jr.; niece Jennifer (Nick) Mastroianni; nephew Joshua (Heidi) Callahan; great-niece Alessandra Mastroianni; and triplet great-nephews, Aidan, Brady and Chase Callahan. Geri is also survived by her godchild Taylor Chamberlain and her many cousins. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff of Community Hospice for their care and compassion. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 24, from 2 - 4 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Please see NewComerAlbany.com for more information.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 21, 2020.