Klein, Geraldine B. LATHAM Geraldine B. Klein died peacefully on March 11, 2019, surrounded by family at the age of 86 after a three-and-a-half-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Geraldine was born to Walter G. Ericson and Mae L. (Couillou) Ericson in Huntington, N.Y. and grew up in the Northport and Greenlawn, N.Y., graduating from Huntington High School in 1950. In 1951, she married Edward N. Bellois, living in Northport raising two sons Richard and Roger until Edwards untimely death in 1961. In 1964, Geraldine remarried to Robert A. Klein and the family moved to Lansingburg, where son Paul was born. Geraldine and Robert lived in several different locations in New York, including Plattsburgh, Scotia and Beacon. Soon after Robert's retirement they moved to Cohoes where Geraldine worked for a time at Cohoes Savings Bank. She was predeceased by her husband Robert in 2000. Geraldine is survived by her three sons, Richard E. Klein (Susan) of Halfmoon, Roger W. Klein (Pamela) of New Ulm, Texas and Paul E. Klein (Christine) of Halfmoon; and five grandchildren, David Klein, Carrie Klein Straka (Jake), Christopher Klein in Texas, Kathleen Klein Helman (Adam) and Julianna Klein of Halfmoon. A memorial service to celebrate Geraldine's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, in the Calvary United Methodist Church, 15 Ridge Place, Latham. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208.







Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 7, 2019

