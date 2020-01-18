Geraldine Bartlett Kennedy

Service Information
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY
12180
(518)-272-3541
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
175 Williams Rd.
Troy, NY
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
175 Williams Rd.
Troy, NY
Obituary
Kennedy, Geraldine Bartlett TROY Geraldine Bartlett Kennedy entered into Heaven on January 15, 2020, with her children by her side. Born in Troy, Gerry was the daughter of the late Gerald and Dorothy Whalen Bartlett. She was a loyal employee of Van Rensselaer Manor, retiring after 24 years of service. However, the true focus and devotion of her life was her dedication to her family. She was a true animal lover who fed all the wildlife in her backyard and beyond. She loved her cats, and they too, loved her. Gerry was was the beloved wife of 59 years of Paul G. "Tommy" Kennedy; and the beloved and devoted mother of Kathleen M. Kennedy and John Fitzgerald Kennedy. She was the sister of Helen Mormino and Carol O'Connor. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Joan Foy. Funeral services will be held in St. Michael the Archangel Church, 175 Williams Rd., Troy on Monday at 10:30 a.m. The family will receive visitors at the church from 9 to 10:15 a.m. prior to the funeral service. In honor of Gerry, donations may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society in Menands.

Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 18, 2020
