Geraldine Caropreso
Caropreso, Geraldine LATHAM Geraldine "Gerry" aka "Babe" Elizabeth Caropreso, 76 of Latham, returned to our Lord and entered into eternal life on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to Geraldine's memorial Mass at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, December 7, in St. Pius X Church, Loudonville. Please enter the church only from the main doorway; masks and social distancing are required; church ambassadors will be available to help with seating and questions; and please attempt to arrive before 11:15 a.m. For directions, or other helpful services, please visit www.LGfuneralhome.com






Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Memorial Mass
11:30 AM
St. Pius X Church
Funeral services provided by
Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Directors
208 N Allen St
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 463-1566
