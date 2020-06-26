Geraldine Derocher

What a beautiful person with a beautiful heart ❤
May you rest in peace
Derocher, Geraldine SCHAGHTICOKE Geraldine (Sawyer) Derocher, 76, passed into eternal life on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Friends are invited to visit with Geraldine's family on Sunday from 2 until 5 p.m. at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. A graveside interment service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Peter's Cemetery, Oakwood Avenue, Troy. A complete obituary will appear on Saturday. Visit www.parkerbrosmemorial.com for updated information.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 26, 2020.