Geraldine Derocher
Derocher, Geraldine SCHAGHTICOKE Geraldine (Sawyer) Derocher, 76, passed into eternal life on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Friends are invited to visit with Geraldine's family on Sunday from 2 until 5 p.m. at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. A graveside interment service will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Peter's Cemetery, Oakwood Avenue, Troy. A complete obituary will appear on Saturday. Visit www.parkerbrosmemorial.com for updated information.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
29
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
(518) 273-3223
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 25, 2020
What a beautiful person with a beautiful heart ❤
May you rest in peace
MARIE Mitchell
Friend
June 26, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home
