Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Directors 208 N Allen St Albany , NY 12206 (518)-463-1566 Send Flowers Obituary

Caropreso, Geraldine E. LATHAM Geraldine "Gerry" aka "Babe" Elizabeth Caropreso, 76 of Latham, returned to our Lord and entered into eternal life on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Born in Albany on September 13, 1943, she was the treasured daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth (Thomas/Tombolleo) Motta and was affectionately known as "Babe" by many, especially her devoted and beloved husband of over 52 years, Anthony "Tony" Caropreso. All that knew her, felt her genuine love and selfless kindness. Her family meant everything to her and she invited all to share in her inclusive love. Gerry made everyone feel like family. Gerry lived a full life, which began in the in the South End of Albany. After a short time in Watervliet and North Albany, Gerry and her family moved to Rensselaer as a young teen. A graduate of Cardinal McCloskey Memorial High School, Gerry went on to pursue a career spanning over 25 years with the state of New York, holding positions within numerous state agencies including New York State Office of General Services, State University of New York Construction Fund and New York State Commission on the Restoration of the Capitol. Her school aged and work families meant the world to Gerry. She aimed to make lifelong friends of all. Gerry and Tony began their family in the town of East Greenbush, raising two children, Mark and Marisa, in the Community of Holy Spirit Church and School. This extensive family of friends and neighbors would always remain a source of strength and joy for Gerry and her family. One more time across the river, Gerry and Tony built their dream home together and moved to Latham. As a communicant of St. Pius X Church in Loudonville, Gerry actively lived the teachings of our Lord and trusted her faith implicitly. Gerry and loving husband Tony were blessed to have been able to travel extensively, enjoying the gift of lifelong friendships that will be cherished always. Everywhere she went, people were drawn to her kind heart and sincere love. Gerry was completely devoted to her beautiful and extended family where she enjoyed the celebration of countless birthdays, holidays and impromptu gatherings. Gerry was deeply proud of her family and each Christmas season, without fail, she looked forward to drafting a heartfelt Christmas letter providing updates on notable milestones and accomplishments. She embodied grace and poise and will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure to know her. Her family cherishes every moment they shared with Gerry, as it will never feel enough. She will forever live on in actions of all that honor her memory with genuine kindness and love. Gerry was the beloved mother to her son, Mark (Joanne) Caropreso of Latham and daughter Marisa (Brian) Akley of Loudonville; loving sister to Carmella (Tom) Lanci of Defreestville and sisters-in-law, Carmela (Caropreso) Philo of Loudonville and Columbia (Caropreso) Esposito of Rutherford, N.J. She was the cherished grandmother of Alicia and Anthony Caropreso and Ella and Brayden Akley; and dear aunt of Michele Lanci (Mick) Fields, Angela Lanci (Jim) Macris, Angela Esposito (Greg) Tardiff and Laurie Esposito (Howard) Hahn and Christina Philo. Gerry was predeceased by cherished niece, Lisa Philo (Corcoran); and nephew, Kenneth Philo. Additionally, Gerry is survived by numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. Due to current social gathering restrictions, funeral services will be private. A memorial service and funeral Mass will be scheduled at a later date. The family looks forward to sharing a celebration of Gerry's life with so many that she touched. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Road, Loudonville, NY, 12211.











Caropreso, Geraldine E. LATHAM Geraldine "Gerry" aka "Babe" Elizabeth Caropreso, 76 of Latham, returned to our Lord and entered into eternal life on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Born in Albany on September 13, 1943, she was the treasured daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth (Thomas/Tombolleo) Motta and was affectionately known as "Babe" by many, especially her devoted and beloved husband of over 52 years, Anthony "Tony" Caropreso. All that knew her, felt her genuine love and selfless kindness. Her family meant everything to her and she invited all to share in her inclusive love. Gerry made everyone feel like family. Gerry lived a full life, which began in the in the South End of Albany. After a short time in Watervliet and North Albany, Gerry and her family moved to Rensselaer as a young teen. A graduate of Cardinal McCloskey Memorial High School, Gerry went on to pursue a career spanning over 25 years with the state of New York, holding positions within numerous state agencies including New York State Office of General Services, State University of New York Construction Fund and New York State Commission on the Restoration of the Capitol. Her school aged and work families meant the world to Gerry. She aimed to make lifelong friends of all. Gerry and Tony began their family in the town of East Greenbush, raising two children, Mark and Marisa, in the Community of Holy Spirit Church and School. This extensive family of friends and neighbors would always remain a source of strength and joy for Gerry and her family. One more time across the river, Gerry and Tony built their dream home together and moved to Latham. As a communicant of St. Pius X Church in Loudonville, Gerry actively lived the teachings of our Lord and trusted her faith implicitly. Gerry and loving husband Tony were blessed to have been able to travel extensively, enjoying the gift of lifelong friendships that will be cherished always. Everywhere she went, people were drawn to her kind heart and sincere love. Gerry was completely devoted to her beautiful and extended family where she enjoyed the celebration of countless birthdays, holidays and impromptu gatherings. Gerry was deeply proud of her family and each Christmas season, without fail, she looked forward to drafting a heartfelt Christmas letter providing updates on notable milestones and accomplishments. She embodied grace and poise and will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure to know her. Her family cherishes every moment they shared with Gerry, as it will never feel enough. She will forever live on in actions of all that honor her memory with genuine kindness and love. Gerry was the beloved mother to her son, Mark (Joanne) Caropreso of Latham and daughter Marisa (Brian) Akley of Loudonville; loving sister to Carmella (Tom) Lanci of Defreestville and sisters-in-law, Carmela (Caropreso) Philo of Loudonville and Columbia (Caropreso) Esposito of Rutherford, N.J. She was the cherished grandmother of Alicia and Anthony Caropreso and Ella and Brayden Akley; and dear aunt of Michele Lanci (Mick) Fields, Angela Lanci (Jim) Macris, Angela Esposito (Greg) Tardiff and Laurie Esposito (Howard) Hahn and Christina Philo. Gerry was predeceased by cherished niece, Lisa Philo (Corcoran); and nephew, Kenneth Philo. Additionally, Gerry is survived by numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. Due to current social gathering restrictions, funeral services will be private. A memorial service and funeral Mass will be scheduled at a later date. The family looks forward to sharing a celebration of Gerry's life with so many that she touched. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Road, Loudonville, NY, 12211. Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close